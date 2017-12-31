Healthy Outlook: Leave failures in 2017 and start the new year right

Twelve workouts in 20 days? I thought I could handle that, no problem.

I aced Walktober — Lawrence Memorial Hospital’s free challenge to get up and move throughout the month of October — so I dove right into the 12 Days of Fitness challenge.

Between Dec. 4 and Dec. 24, participants were supposed to record a minimum of 12 half-hour workouts. I — yes, the one who wrote just two weeks ago about how to squeeze in a workout anytime by turning activities into exercise — couldn’t get it done. I only completed eight. Also, I’ve all but fallen off the healthy-eating wagon as this busy year has drawn to an end.

I won’t bore you with my excuses but rather will take an opportunity to look at failure and what comes next. Everybody has to fail on occasion. Can you imagine how stiflingly boring this universe would be if it were simply full of perfect people? What on earth would we complain about?

Cliches aside, I am closing out this year in a not-so-good place in regard to self-control, and I’m sure there are plenty of others in the same boat. The next step forward is to examine how a failure occurred and do your best to determine why it happened; then embrace it and learn from it. Laugh at it, if you can.

The key is to not let one bad day — month — decade? — destroy your faith in yourself. It’s OK to be angry or otherwise emotional, but remember that it’s not the end of the world. Besides, if you’re starting from a really low point, the only direction to go is up.

On Monday, we begin a brand new year, and whether you make a resolution or not, it’s a great time to stop and hit the reset button.

Fortunately, this community is offering several opportunities to start the new year on the right foot, physically and mentally. Here are a few of them. If I missed one, please let me know:

• The Jayhawk Tennis Center is offering an active tennis class for seniors — beginners or those who are returning to the game. The $50 fee includes five hourlong sessions of tennis lessons with a pro, entry to a KU women’s tennis match, a Q&A; with KU tennis coach Todd Chapman and coffee after each class. They’ll provide the racquets. Classes are 10:30-11:30 on Friday mornings beginning Jan. 5 at JTC, 233 Rock Chalk Lane. Contact the center at 785-749-3200 to register by Wednesday.

• For those who have family members or close friends suffering from mental illness, National Alliance on Mental Illness of Douglas County will offer a 12-week class from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday afternoons at LMH, beginning Jan. 7.

“Family to Family” aims to help family members “understand and support their ill relative while maintaining their own well-being,” according to a news release from the organization. Preregistration is required for the free class. Contact Bill Wood at 785-840-5889 or bdwood1956@gmail.com to sign up.

• The Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department is offering several more freebie fitness class demonstrations throughout this week, according to a news release. Classes will take place at Sports Pavilion Lawrence, 100 Rock Chalk Lane, the Community Building, 115 W. 11th St., the East Lawrence Recreation Center, 1245 E. 15th St., and the Carnegie Building, 200 W. Ninth St.:

• TRX Basics (suspension training that utilizes bodyweight and straps and intends to develop flexibility, core strength and balance), 5:25-6:10 p.m. Tuesday and 5:10-5:55 p.m. Wednesday at SPL

• TR-Xpress, 6:15-6:45 p.m. Tuesday and 4:30-5 p.m. Wednesday at SPL

• Zumba, 7-7:55 p.m. Tuesday at SPL and 5:30-6:25 p.m. Wednesday at the Community Building

• Slimnastics, 9-10 a.m. Wednesday and Friday at the Community Building

• Pilates Combo, 5:35-6:15 p.m. Wednesday at the ELRC

• Fit Mix, 6:30-7:10 p.m. Wednesday at the ELRC

• Dance Fitness, 9-10 a.m. Thursday at the Community Building and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Carnegie Building

• Yoga Express, 12:10-12:50 p.m. Thursday at SPL

• Hip Hop Inferno, 9:30-10:15 a.m. Saturday at SPL

• Kickboxing Fusion, 10:20-11:05 a.m. Saturday at SPL

• Booty Blast, 11:10 a.m.-noon Saturday at SPL

No registration is required, but classes are offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Contact Jo Ellis, recreation instruction supervisor, at 785-330-7355 for more information.

