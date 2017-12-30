Topeka police discover body in burning vehicle

Topeka (ap) — Topeka police are investigating the suspicious death of a person whose body was found in a burning vehicle.

Topeka police Lt. Aaron Jones told the Topeka Capital-Journal that firefighters noticed a person inside the burning vehicle while putting out the flames early Saturday morning. Jones said the person was already dead.

Police are still trying to identify the body.

