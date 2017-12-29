Lawrence police still won’t identify suspect in woman’s shooting death

Police are still investigating the shooting death of a 30-year-old woman at at a south Lawrence apartment complex and have released very few details in the case, including the identity of the suspect.

The woman, Lei Ala A. Turner, died after being shot once in the chest around 11 p.m. Wednesday at the August Place Apartments complex, 2310 W. 26th St, police said.

Police said on Thursday that they had identified the suspect, but they would not reveal that name to the public nor indicate whether the person was still at large or a likely danger to the public. Officer Drew Fennelly, a police department spokesman, said Thursday that early information indicated the shooting may have been an accident but police would not elaborate on what that early information was.

Officer Derrick Smith said in an email Friday afternoon that the department had no further updates to report.

