Lawrence Applebee’s employee reports after-hours armed robbery

Lawrence police are investigating after an employee at Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar reported being robbed by a man after closing time.

Officers were called to the business, 2520 Iowa St., shortly after 2 a.m. Friday.

The suspect entered the restaurant, displayed "a weapon" and demanded money before fleeing with an "undisclosed amount of cash," Lawrence Police Officer Derrick Smith said in an email. Emergency radio traffic monitored by Journal-World partner Operation 100 News indicated the weapon may have been a knife.

No injuries were reported, Smith said.

The suspect was described as a white man in his 20s, standing between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-8, with shoulder-length brown hair and a goatee, Smith said. The man was wearing a white hoodie with a black leather jacket and jeans, Smith said.

Emergency radio traffic indicated a police dog searched the area but was unable to locate the suspect.

No other details were immediately available.

