Salvation Army bell-ringing campaign falls short of goal; cutbacks may follow

Local Salvation Army leaders are hoping for some last-minute donations before the end of the year to avoid cutting back on services in 2018.
Lt. Andy Wheeler of the Douglas County Salvation Army said in an interview Thursday that this year's Red Kettle campaign raised a little more than $70,000, well short of the agency's goal of $80,000.
Wheeler said he planned to do everything he could to keep the agency's doors open throughout the year, but he said that if the agency couldn't raise enough money that it might have to make cutbacks.
The Red Kettle campaign began the day before Thanksgiving and ran through Christmas Eve.
Wheeler said in an earlier interview with the Journal-World that the agency had a shortage of volunteers to staff the kettles and that some people may have been reluctant to put money in an unstaffed kettle.
He also said unseasonably warm weather and fundraising pushes for natural disaster relief may have contributed to this year's shortage.
Among the services at risk of being cut, he said, are the emergency food pantry and its meal service, which provides around 300 meals a week year-round to Douglas County residents in need.
Online donations can be made at www.lawrence.salvationarmy.us. Donations can also be mailed to the Salvation Army of Douglas County at 946 New Hampshire St., Lawrence KS 66044.
Comments
Mike Gant 3 hours, 47 minutes ago
The Salvation Army is NOT a charity.
They are an evangelical Protestant Church that uses donations to actively oppress gay rights.
They have threatened to close tens of thousands of New York soup kitchens if they are forced to adhere to civil rights laws when dealing with gay employees.
They spend your money lobbying governments to prevent LGBT rights legislation worldwide.
Please research a charity before giving this season. Consider Doctors Without Borders, Amnesty International, or Just Food.
David Tidwell 2 hours, 26 minutes ago
TENS of THOUSANDS? I have a hard time imagining there are tens of thousands of restaurants in New York.
Don't get me wrong, I'm on your side. But that seems like a really big exaggeration.
Steve King 3 hours, 28 minutes ago
I understand they "boycott" helping those in the LGBT community. Confident part of the reason why they missed their goal.
Gary Stussie 1 hour, 6 minutes ago
You need to check your source.
The Salvation Army has LGBT employees and has had a policy of nondiscrimination that has been in place for over 100 years. It serves 30 million people (of all faiths) a year, providing lodging, meals, afternoon child care, drug and alcohol treatment regardless of race, gender, ethnicity or sexual orientation.
Their mission statement was called in to question because it did not recognize same-sex marriage. It long ago removed that statement and currently its benefits policy applies equally to employees who are married to opposite-sex or same-sex partners.
For the last decade journalist Bil Browning, who writes for The Advocate and other publications has issued annual reminders that, in his words, “the Salvation Army is a right-wing organization that discriminates against LGBT people" because "20 years ago, when a former boyfriend and I were homeless, the Salvation Army insisted we break up before they'd offer assistance."
The Salvation Army helps lots of folks ... figure out who you are hurting.
