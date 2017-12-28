New Year’s Eve roundup: Live music, general fun planned for Lawrence celebrations

Whether you're planning on an early night or staying out late, you'll find no shortage of fun in Lawrence this New Year's Eve. We've rounded up a sampling of coming attractions here.

In the meantime, readers: Happy new year to all, and to all a safe — and fun-filled — night.

Live music at The Jazzhaus

7 p.m. onward, The Jazzhaus, 926 Massachusetts St.

The fun starts early at this classic downtown watering hole, with Jazzhaus favorite The Crumpletons (think 1960s classic rock) taking the stage at 7 p.m. The local funk-soul group The Band That Saved the World is slated to perform at 10:30 p.m. Expect party favors, dancing and an overall festive mood until things shut down at 1:30 a.m. Cover is $10.

New Year’s Honky Tonkin’ Eve at Wayne and Larry’s

8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m., Wayne and Larry’s, 933 Iowa St.

Grab your cowboy boots and scoot on over to Wayne and Larry’s this New Year’s Eve for a night of live country music. Scott Heidner and The Nashville Band are headlining, joined by Kevin Key and Tim Teague on lead guitar and Greg Lohman and Jay Gorman on drums and bass.

Cover is $20 and includes a champagne toast at midnight.

RBar NYE 2018 Bash

8 p.m. to 2 a.m., RBar & Patio, 610 Florida St.

RBar’s celebration is hailed as the “BEST NYE PARTY" in Lawrence seven years running, at least according to the description on its Facebook page. This year’s event promises a live DJ, dancing and drink specials

Wristbands cost $10 in advance or $15 at the door. The Facebook event page says this party has sold out every year, so it might pay to plan your evening early.

New Year’s at Royal Crest Lanes

Celebrations run from 6:30 to 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., Royal Crest Lanes, 933 Iowa St.

Lawrence’s bowling alley is hosting two parties to ring in the new year, starting with a family-friendly fete from 6:30 to 9 p.m. The alley will be giving away prizes, including a 55-inch smart TV and a pair of tickets to the Kansas-Baylor basketball game on Jan. 20.

The later celebration is slated for 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. and will feature more prizes (including the intriguing zero-gravity chair) and a pancake buffet from midnight to 1 a.m. Prices are: $25 per person, $40 per couple and $90 per lane (up to five people).

NYE Bash with Split Lip Rayfield at The Bottleneck

9 p.m., The Bottleneck, 737 New Hampshire St.

One of Lawrence’s more popular New Year’s Eve parties returns to The Bottleneck this year, with its signature musical act in tow. Wichita-bred alt-country band Split Lip Rayfield is booked again this year, just in time to promote its new record, “I’ll Be Around.”

The roster also includes Sopchoppy, an “old-school powerhouse blues band” from Kansas City, and Grassfed, a five-piece string band also hailing from KC.

Tickets for the all-ages show are $20.

