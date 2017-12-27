Today's news

Kansas Highway Patrol: Fatal I-70 accident occurred when truck fell off bridge

By Associated Press

December 27, 2017

ABILENE — Icy conditions on Interstate 70 are being blamed for a Kansas accident that killed a woman, her two daughters and a family friend after the pickup truck they were in fell off a bridge.

The Kansas City Star reports that 47-year-old Lisa Luft and her two daughters, 20-year-old Brianna and 14-year-old Aria, were killed, along with Brianna's friend, 18-year-old Saleena Senzee. All four were from Kearney, Mo.

The accident happened amid snowfall Tuesday morning in Dickinson County, near Abilene. The patrol's crash report says Lisa Luft was driving a 2001 Dodge Dakota that struck a guardrail because of weather conditions.

The truck traveled 230 feet along the guardrail, then another 150 feet on top of the guardrail before falling about 25 feet off a bridge, coming to a rest on its top.

