Kansas Highway Patrol: Fatal I-70 accident occurred when truck fell off bridge

ABILENE — Icy conditions on Interstate 70 are being blamed for a Kansas accident that killed a woman, her two daughters and a family friend after the pickup truck they were in fell off a bridge.

The Kansas City Star reports that 47-year-old Lisa Luft and her two daughters, 20-year-old Brianna and 14-year-old Aria, were killed, along with Brianna's friend, 18-year-old Saleena Senzee. All four were from Kearney, Mo.

The accident happened amid snowfall Tuesday morning in Dickinson County, near Abilene. The patrol's crash report says Lisa Luft was driving a 2001 Dodge Dakota that struck a guardrail because of weather conditions.

The truck traveled 230 feet along the guardrail, then another 150 feet on top of the guardrail before falling about 25 feet off a bridge, coming to a rest on its top.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.