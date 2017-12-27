Police: Lawrence man shoots through neighboring apartment while clearing gun

— An 18-year-old Lawrence man could face municipal charges of unlawfully discharging a firearm after he admitted that his gun discharged while he was clearing it and the bullet went through a neighbor's apartment.

Lawrence police reported that officers were dispatched to an apartment building in the 2500 block of West 31st Street around 8:10 a.m. Wednesday after receiving a report of suspicious activity involving weapons.

The victim reported hearing a loud bang around 4 a.m. After waking up, the victim discovered a bullet hole in the apartment. Police contacted the neighbor, who admitted to unintentionally discharging the firearm while clearing it. "Clearing" a gun means to make sure it's not loaded and is not a safety hazard.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Police spokesman Derrick Smith said in an email that the case has been forwarded to municipal court for possible charges but he did not release the name of the suspect because no charges have yet been filed.

Police did not indicate that an arrest had been made, and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office did not list anyone being booked into the county jail on a charge of illegally discharging a firearm.

