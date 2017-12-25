Latest Douglas County court filings for Dec. 25, 2017

Marriages

Lamar Jay Yoder, 25, Garnett, and Sara Mae Graber, 25, Garnett.

Ryan Joshua Leibach, 26, Lawrence, and Katelyn Renee Soules, 25, Lawrence.

Steven Karl Sindt, 73, Lecompton, and Joan Elizabeth Holmes, 72, Lawrence.

Sarah B. Stuart, 31, Lawrence, and Ryan Patrick King, 32, Lawrence.

Brian Lesczczynski, 39, Lawrence, and Kristina Gaubatz, 38, Lawrence.

Zachary Jordan Lynch, 22, and Bret McDougal, 51, Topeka.

Julie Ranjbar, 53, Lawrence, and Jeffrey W. Hatfield, 49, Lawrence.

Byron James M. Santangelo, 56, Lawrence, and Sara Mills Gregg, 42, Lawrence.

Logan Bannister, 23, Lawrence, and Laurel Kolacny, 24, Lawrence.

Josh John Mueller, 42, Lawrence, and Holly Dawn Dawson, 32, Lawrence.

Joel Adrian Meister, 49, Lawrence, and Annas Boyer, 48, Lawrence.

Tanner Alexander Bohannan, 23, Lecompton, and Macey Lee Rhoades, 22, Lecompton.

Christopher Everett Rigby, 23, McPherson, and Elaney Marrisa Pickering, 23, Eudora.

Ryan Coy Ramshaw, 22, Topeka, and Jennifer Ann Frieberg, 23, Brookfield, Ill.

Zachary Crenshaw, 24, Leavenworth, and Sidney Grinter, 23, Leavenworth.

Divorces

Andrew Ryan Nail, 27, Wellsville, and Jessica Marian Nail, 29, Baldwin City.

Lawrence Warren, 67, Belton, Texas, and Martha Warren, 68, Lawrence.

Eric Havens, 40, Lawrence, and Lori Suzanne Havens, 40, Lawrence.

Kelly R. Bell, 40, Lawrence, and Loyce J. Bell, 43, Lawrence.

Trevor Mohn, 43, Denison, and Jennifer Mohn, Lawrence.

Bankruptcies

Clayton Ray Atkinson, 3410 W. 25th Terrace, Lawrence.

Kimberly Diana Purl, 4500 Overland Drive, Apt. F203, Lawrence.

Crystal Lynn Ahlin, 2417 Jasu Drive, Lawrence.

Kevin Joseph Westerhaus and Catherine Jo Westerhaus, 3604 W. 24th St., Lawrence.

Erin Elizabeth Smith, 726 Hickory St., Lawrence.

Sabine Beate Jones, 3627 Dandy Drive, Lawrence.

Pilar Iona D'Asto, 1233 Laura Ave., Lawrence.

Foreclosures

The Douglas County sheriff holds a public auction of foreclosed property at 10 a.m. every Thursday in the jury assembly room of the Douglas County Courthouse. Anyone can bid, including the previous owner.

No new foreclosures in Douglas County.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.