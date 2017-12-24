Summit to address changing concerns in public health

The rise of chronic disease in America has prompted public health officials and health care providers to re-evaluate how they can work together, and a summit next month in Lawrence will address those topics and more.

“Health for the 21st Century Summit” will be held from 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16 at the Kansas Room of the University of Kansas Union, 1301 Jayhawk Blvd.

Dr. Karen DeSalvo, a public health expert who served as the former Assistant Secretary for Health in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, will be the keynote speaker, according to a news release from the Lawrence-Douglas County Health Department.

“Summit attendees will leave with a deeper understanding about how public health and health care can work together with community partners and residents to improve health for all,” Dan Partridge, LDCHD director, said in the release.

DeSalvo will also serve on a panel discussion with Bob St. Peter, president and CEO of Kansas Health Institute, and Dr. Robert Moser, executive director of the Kansas Heart and Stroke Collaborative at KU Medical Center, according to the release.

There will be afternoon breakout sessions on “Sharing data and Public Health 3.0,” which is DeSalvo’s model for change in health care systems, and “Accreditation and Multi-Sector Partnerships.”

The summit is free and open to the public, but registration at communityhealth.ku.edu is required.

