White Christmas possible in parts of northeast Kansas, including Lawrence

— Ever since Bing Crosby sang about it in a 1942 movie, Americans everywhere have felt sentimental about the idea of a white Christmas, even though, statistically, it is relatively unusual in most parts of the country.

This year, though, there is a chance Lawrence could actually see one.

The National Weather Service in Topeka is predicting Lawrence will get about an inch of snow Saturday night and Sunday morning and a possibility that it could stay on the ground through Monday morning.

"On Christmas, we do get up above freezing, but if we have anything still on the ground, I don't think it's going to melt very fast, although we do have winds from the south so we could see some melting on Christmas, but I think it'll be around at least on Sunday," meteorologist Emily Heller said in an interview Friday.

Heller said no travel advisories have been issued for the area, but temperatures are expected to dip into the teens Saturday night, with a 50 percent chance of snow through Sunday morning.

Temperatures will remain cold Sunday, with a high around 33 degrees and winds coming out of the north.

Christmas Day, winds will shift to the south, with a high of 38 degrees. Temperatures are expected to remain cold through the rest of the week, with highs in the low 30s and lows in the upper teens.

Historically, white Christmases are somewhat unusual in Kansas, occurring less than half the time between 1981 and 2010, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The best chances for experiencing a white Christmas in the continental U.S. are in Minnesota, Maine, Upstate New York and the Rocky Mountains, according to the NOAA.

