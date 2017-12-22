Parks and Rec to roll out new installment of story time that features live animals

Registration is now open for Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department’s upcoming installment of “Nature Story Time for Preschoolers.”

The program, aimed at children aged 1 to 4, introduces kids to a different story and live animal each week. This season’s installment, which runs Jan. 4 through March 8, takes place Thursdays from 10 to 10:30 a.m. at the Prairie Park Nature Center, 2730 Harper St.

Preregistration for classes is preferred but not required, and drop-in participants will be accepted. Fees are $3 per class or $24 for the entire series.

To register for classes online, visit www.lprd.org/activity?n=123203. Registration can also be completed at any Parks and Recreation facility. For more information, call the Prairie Park Nature Center at 832-7980.



