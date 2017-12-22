KU medical student and her father among 3 killed in plane crash over Indiana

A University of Kansas School of Medicine student and her father were killed in a small-plane crash Saturday in Indiana.

Amy Cantilena, 31, of Potomac, Md., was killed when the single-engine Cessna aircraft piloted by her father, 63-year-old Louis Cantilena, crashed around 9 p.m. Saturday outside Oldenburg, Ind., according to reports from Indiana State Police.

The younger Cantilena was following in her father's footsteps attending KU, where she had just completed a doctoral degree in molecular and integrative physiology, according to KU Alumni Association records. She was also pursuing her medical degree at the KU Medical Center at the time of her death.

According to an initial investigation by the Indiana State Police, the plane was en route from Kansas City, Mo., to an airport in Frederick, Md., when it crashed into a wooded area in southeastern Indiana.

Louis Cantilena, also of Potomac, Md., was a professor of medicine in clinical pharmacology at Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences in Bethesda, Md., according to the Civil Air Patrol. The elder Cantilena held two degrees from KU, earning a doctoral degree in philosophy in 1981 and a medical degree in 1984.

The third victim, 65-year-old Paul Schuda, of Arlington, Va., was a friend of the Cantilena family and an official at the National Transportation Safety Board in Ashburn, Va. Both were members of the Civil Air Patrol.

The men had flown to Kansas City to pick up Amy and fly her home for the holidays, according to reporting by WCPO, an ABC affiliate in Cincinnati.

State police said the three were found dead at the scene, along with one deceased dog. A second dog reportedly survived the crash and later turned up at a nearby residence.

It’s unclear what caused the incident, still under joint investigation by Indiana State Police, the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board. State police said earlier this week that the investigation is ongoing and may take several weeks to complete.

