Douglas County legislative delegation schedules pre-session public hearing

By Peter Hancock

December 22, 2017

Several state lawmakers who represent Douglas County will hold a public hearing Jan. 5 in Lawrence to hear from area organizations about their issues and concerns leading into the 2018 legislative session.

The hearing will be from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Curriculum Conference Room of the Lawrence school district offices, 110 McDonald Drive.

The legislative session begins Jan. 8.

Lawmakers scheduled to be present at the hearing include:

• Sen. Marci Francisco, D-Lawrence.

• Sen. Tom Holland, D-Baldwin City.

• Sen. Anthony Hensley, D-Topeka.

• Rep. Eileen Horn, D-Lawrence.

• Rep. Barbara Ballard, D-Lawrence.

• Rep. Tom Sloan, R-Lawrence.

• Rep. Boog Highberger, D-Lawrence.

• Rep. Jim Karleskint, R-Tonganoxie.

