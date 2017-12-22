Douglas County legislative delegation schedules pre-session public hearing

Several state lawmakers who represent Douglas County will hold a public hearing Jan. 5 in Lawrence to hear from area organizations about their issues and concerns leading into the 2018 legislative session.
The hearing will be from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Curriculum Conference Room of the Lawrence school district offices, 110 McDonald Drive.
The legislative session begins Jan. 8.
Lawmakers scheduled to be present at the hearing include:
• Sen. Marci Francisco, D-Lawrence.
• Sen. Tom Holland, D-Baldwin City.
• Sen. Anthony Hensley, D-Topeka.
• Rep. Eileen Horn, D-Lawrence.
• Rep. Barbara Ballard, D-Lawrence.
• Rep. Tom Sloan, R-Lawrence.
• Rep. Boog Highberger, D-Lawrence.
• Rep. Jim Karleskint, R-Tonganoxie.
