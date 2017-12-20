KU football stadium to be renamed after donor David Booth

Topeka — The University of Kansas plans to rename its football stadium in honor of David Booth, the KU alumnus who has pledged $50 million over five years toward the stadium’s upcoming renovation, Chancellor Douglas Girod announced Wednesday.
Girod announced that plan to the Kansas Board of Regents, which voted unanimously to authorize the name change to the David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
Currently known as Memorial Stadium, the facility was dedicated in 1922 in honor of the 129 KU students and alumni who were killed in World War I. It is currently one of the oldest stadiums still in use in college sports.
But there is little signage or other information at the facility explaining what the stadium is a memorial to, and Girod said there are probably very few students on campus who are aware of it.
But he said renaming the stadium will give KU an opportunity to rededicate the memorial aspect of it in order to make that story more well known.
“I think it does create an opportunity for us to elevate that back up to the fore,” he said.
Kansas Athletics has announced plans for a major renovation of the stadium and has set a goal of raising $350 million over five years for sports facilities. Most of that would be earmarked for the football stadium, but some would also go toward baseball and volleyball facilities.
Girod said as of last month, the university had raised about $70 million toward that goal, including the $50 million pledge from Booth, the largest gift ever made to KU’s athletic department.
“Of course that’s not all David has done. He’s been a tremendous supporter for decades,” Girod told the board. “As you will recall, he purchased the original rules of basketball written in 1891 by James Naismith and presented that to the university, which is now displayed in the DeBruce Center. He also has supported the Booth Family Hall of Athletics at KU and has supported many other programs as well.”
The Booth Family Hall of Athletics, located adjacent to the east side of Allen Fieldhouse, is named in honor of David Booth’s parents, Betty and Gilbert Booth, both longtime Jayhawk fans and Lawrence residents.
David Booth graduated from Lawrence High School and went to KU, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in economics in 1968 and a master’s degree in business in 1969. He then went on to earn an MBA at the University of Chicago, where he met his future business partner, Rex Sinquefield, who is now a Missouri political activist. Together they founded Dimensional Fund Advisors, a mutual fund company that operates throughout the United States and several foreign countries.
Booth has also been a major donor to the University of Chicago, whose business school is now known as the Booth School of Business.
Girod said after the meeting that he doesn’t yet know when the official name change will take place.
Comments
Paul Jones 2 hours, 54 minutes ago
So much for the honored dead, we have a billionaire who wants his name to live on. How long will it be before they are displaying ads on the campanile?
Kids go elsewhere if you seeking truth and beauty, it's all about a fast buck at American universities today because these same billionaires don't want to pay their taxes so we can properly fund education.
It's interesting the chancellor is a medical doctor who specializes in areas of the body that he should be well aware of what football is doing to the brains of these athletes. Anything for a buck.
Mike Gant 1 hour, 13 minutes ago
Booth the billionaire naming a stadium after himself? How perfect. From the urban dictionary’s definition of “booth”:
“A state of being in which a person does what they want, doesn't give a (fudge) about any other (stuff) going on, and knows that they are being ‘booth’.”
Tony Peterson 49 minutes ago
Memorial Stadium has its name for a reason which seems to be irrelevant.
Pius Waldman 48 minutes ago
I agree renaming the stadium and honoring David Booth is justified.I feel certain he didn't ask for this recognition but his financial help is appreciated.
Paul Jones 32 minutes ago
Yeah because we need to spend $300 million dollars more than what has already been spent on KU's entertainment program for something used seven times a year.
$50 million could provide a lot of academic scholarships for worthy students being priced out of a college education by these fat cats who don't want to pay taxes.
The boomers have been real swell using wealth that came educations that got from low priced, State supported institutions that their parents thought were worth funding and then turning around screwing the next generations out of the same because of their greed and arrogance.
What kind of tax breaks does this fat cat make from his donation to this entertainment enterprise? How many more William fund points?
David Holroyd 12 minutes ago
Booth can give his money for whatever, but the remaning shows how much of an egotist he is.
He has no respect for the original name. I cannot wait for another losing year of footballl and how proud he is to have his name on the stadium.
If he were a real donor he would provide a fund in perpetuity for maintenance of the stadium. That would be a DONOR.
