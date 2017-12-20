Former city attorney for Manhattan gets 17 years in prison for child pornography crimes

WICHITA - A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced a former Manhattan city attorney to more than 17 years in federal prison on child pornography charges, according to a news release Wednesday from U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

The former city attorney, Bill Raymond, 55, of Andover, pleaded guilty to three counts of transporting child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography. According to the news release, Raymond admitted that he had emailed child pornography to himself using a cellphone and a computer three times in 2014 and 2015. He also admitted that on July 30, 2015, he possessed child pornography.

The crimes occurred in Butler and Riley counties. Raymond became the city attorney in Manhattan after serving as an assistant county counselor in Sedgwick County.

