U.S. Senate passes tax overhaul, sends bill back to House

Senate Republicans passed the most sweeping rewrite of the nation's tax laws in more than three decades early Wednesday, setting the stage for a final House vote.
The House passed the bill earlier Tuesday, but the Senate had to make minor changes so the bill would comply with Senate budget rules.
The Senate vote was 51-48 on early Wednesday, with all Republicans in favor and all Democrats opposed.
Rewriting the tax code has been a longtime goal of Republicans and an effort championed by President Donald Trump.
Democrats have criticized the package as a giveaway to corporations and the rich.
The tax cuts total nearly $1.5 trillion over the next decade and would take effect in January. Workers would start to see changes in the amount of taxes withheld from their paychecks in February.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
Richard Heckler 53 minutes ago
Tax Heist NOT Reform
The bill also would void an Affordable Care Act requirement that nearly all Americans obtain some form of health coverage or pay a penalty. The change is projected to reduce government spending by $300 billion over a decade but also eventually leave 13 million more people with no health insurance.
Republicans have touted their bill as a middle-class tax cut and have promised that it will produce enough economic growth to boost hiring and workers’ wages, and create enough revenue to keep it from enlarging the deficit.
In an analysis of an earlier version of the bill, the Joint Committee on Taxation , Congress’s official tax scorekeeper, projected that the bill would add $1 trillion to the deficit over a decade, even when projected economic growth is taken into account. That figure would grow substantially if the individual tax cuts were extended, and Republicans predict that they will be.
[Americans think Trump’s tax plan is a giveaway to the rich. New graphs show they’re right.
Democrats unanimously oppose the plan but lack the votes to block it in either chamber. The sidelined minority’s members have spent months bashing the plan as a giveaway to corporations and the wealthy.
“Today is a terrible day for millions of hard-working people, but it is a great day for giant multinational corporations and billionaires who fund Republican campaigns across this country,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said on the Senate floor Tuesday ahead of the vote. “It’s not tax reform. It’s a heist.”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/economy/gop-tax-bill-headed-for-quick-passage-in-house-senate-on-tuesday/2017/12/19/61f83dac-e4cf-11e7-9ec2-518810e7d44d_story.html?nid&utm_term=.43df05d717f1
https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/2017/business/what-republican-tax-plans-could-mean-for-you/?tid=a_inl&utm_term=.5c3c13e93efd
Sign in to comment