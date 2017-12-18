Stolen car leads police on chase through East Lawrence; officer hurt during arrest

A Lawrence man was arrested early Sunday morning in East Lawrence after he reportedly fled from law enforcement officers in a stolen car.

The incident happened shortly before 7:30 a.m., when a Douglas County sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a Honda Civic that was driving with no lights on near 12th and New Jersey streets, according to Sgt. Kristen Channel of the sheriff’s office. She said the Civic took off at a high rate of speed with the deputy following.

The Civic hit a light pole near Eighth and Delaware streets and eventually came to a stop at 14th and Delaware, Channel said.

The driver refused to follow deputies’ commands and was removed from the vehicle by law enforcement officers, Channel said. A Lawrence police officer was injured during the arrest, but the injury was not life-threatening, Channel said.

Law enforcement officers discovered the vehicle did not belong to the driver and had been reported stolen from a Lawrence residence a few minutes before the deputy tried to stop it, Channel said.

The driver, a 28-year-old Lawrence man, was arrested on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, fleeing police, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and obstruction of law enforcement, Channel said.

As of Monday morning, charges against the man had not been filed in court.

