Health officials: Flu activity is increasing in most of Kansas

— Kansas health officials say the flu is increasing in most parts of the state.

Kansas Department of Health and Environment spokesman Gerald Kratochvil says three flu outbreaks have been confirmed in Sedgwick County and another was confirmed in Douglas County.

The department says the flu was expected to increase in Kansas and it likely has not peaked in the state yet.

An estimated 5 to 20 percent of people are expected to get the flu this year, depending on the severity of the season.

Health officials say in a news release that influenza was the direct cause of 99 deaths last year, and it may have contributed to another 1,108 deaths among Kansas residents.

