Kansas’ interim secretary of commerce resigns

Nick Jordan, interim secretary of the Kansas Department of Commerce, testifies Dec. 5, 2017, before an interim committee about Sales Tax and Revenue, or STAR, bonds, an economic development tool used to finance development of retail districts like the Village West shopping and sports complex in Wyandotte County.

By Staff Report

December 15, 2017

Topeka — Kansas' interim secretary of commerce, Nick Jordan, is resigning effective Jan. 5, Gov. Sam Brownback's office announced Friday.

Jordan has served seven years in the Brownback administration in various positions, including as interim secretary of commerce, as secretary of the Department of Revenue and as CEO of the Governor’s Council of Economic Advisors.

“Nick is a team player and I’m grateful for the time he’s devoted to serving our fellow Kansans,” Brownback said in a news release Friday. “He has my warmest appreciation and best wishes as he begins a new chapter.”

Before his stint in the Brownback administration, Jordan spent 13 years in the Kansas Senate representing a Johnson County district.

"I want to thank Governor Brownback for the opportunities he has given me to serve," Jordan said in the news release. "It was an honor to serve our fellow Kansans and to work with a team of dedicated professionals."

Commerce Department Chief Legal Counsel Bob North will serve as interim secretary of commerce until a new secretary is appointed.

The news release did not indicate whether Jordan was leaving for another job or why he decided to resign.

