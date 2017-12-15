Kansas’ interim secretary of commerce resigns

Topeka — Kansas' interim secretary of commerce, Nick Jordan, is resigning effective Jan. 5, Gov. Sam Brownback's office announced Friday.

Jordan has served seven years in the Brownback administration in various positions, including as interim secretary of commerce, as secretary of the Department of Revenue and as CEO of the Governor’s Council of Economic Advisors.

“Nick is a team player and I’m grateful for the time he’s devoted to serving our fellow Kansans,” Brownback said in a news release Friday. “He has my warmest appreciation and best wishes as he begins a new chapter.”

Before his stint in the Brownback administration, Jordan spent 13 years in the Kansas Senate representing a Johnson County district.

"I want to thank Governor Brownback for the opportunities he has given me to serve," Jordan said in the news release. "It was an honor to serve our fellow Kansans and to work with a team of dedicated professionals."

Commerce Department Chief Legal Counsel Bob North will serve as interim secretary of commerce until a new secretary is appointed.

The news release did not indicate whether Jordan was leaving for another job or why he decided to resign.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.