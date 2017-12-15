DA won’t file rape charges from reported incident at KU men’s basketball dorm

The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office will not file sex assault charges from a report that a 16-year-old girl was raped a year ago at the University of Kansas men’s basketball dorm.

The investigation and inquiry into the case has concluded, DA Charles Branson said Friday.

“After an exhaustive review of all available reports, evidence and testimony, our office has determined there is not sufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt a sexual assault occurred,” Branson said, in an email responding to questions from the Journal-World.

“Unless additional evidence or reports come to light there is insufficient evidence to prove a crime was committed.”

Asked whether the alleged victim is still communicating with his office, Branson said she is represented by an attorney.

In response to whether she wants charges to be filed and is willing to participate in prosecution, Branson said, “At this time, it is unclear if the alleged victim is willing to testify in this matter.”

In addition to the allegation of rape, the same report to KU police included two other alleged crimes: contributing to a child’s misconduct and furnishing alcohol to a minor.

The DA’s review of the case has included all three.

“It remains a possibility that other misdemeanor, alcohol related charge(s) may be filed with the Court,” Branson said. “Our office cannot at this time discuss what those charges could be. Charges can be considered until the statute of limitations expires. That would be five years from the date of the offense.”

Asked whether a suspect or suspects was identified, Branson said his office would not respond to that question.

According to the KU police report from the incident, rape, contributing to a child's misconduct and furnishing alcohol to a minor were reported to police the morning of Dec. 18, 2016. The crimes allegedly occurred between 10 the night before and 5 that morning at McCarthy Hall, 1741 Naismith Drive on the KU campus, according to the report.

KU police completed their investigation and turned over the case to the DA’s office May 9.

McCarthy Hall, an all-male apartment building, is home to about 40 students — roughly half KU men’s basketball players and half upperclass, nontraditional or transfer students.

Police have said the 16-year-old, who was not a KU student and not from this area, was visiting residents of the building. Her name is redacted from the police report.

The same morning the rape was reported, a runaway also was reported at McCarthy Hall. Police have not confirmed whether the runaway, who is not named in the report, and the alleged rape victim are the same person.

All five witnesses listed in the rape report were 2016-17 KU men’s basketball team members. The report indicates police contacted three other people in connection with the case: a KU Athletics administrator and two 19-year-old women. In the runaway report, a basketball player was named as a witness along with the same two 19-year-old women.

Police have never explained why any of those people were contacted in the investigations, but have noted being a witness in an investigation does not necessarily mean an eyewitness to a crime, but rather someone who may have pertinent information.

Initially, the Dec. 18, 2016, police report also contained an allegation of possession of drug paraphernalia, but that was separated and prosecuted independently from the other alleged crimes.

In that case, then-KU basketball player Carlton Bragg Jr. — who transferred to Arizona State in the offseason — was charged in Lawrence Municipal Court with one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Bragg received a diversion.

KU police said previously that drug paraphernalia was found during the McCarthy Hall case investigation but that there was no indication the drug paraphernalia was related to the sexual assault allegation.

