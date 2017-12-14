Stolen bear sculpture returned to Abilene candy factory

Abilene — Authorities have found a 150-pound, 4-foot-tall sculpted bear that was stolen more than a year ago from in front of a Russell Stover Candies factory in the central Kansas town of Abilene.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Abilene Police Department assistant chief Jason Wilkins says the bear’s November 2016 theft had “become a running joke.” He said early leads in the case didn’t pan out, and that it wasn’t until last week that a tip led police to a Salina garage where the bear was found.

The bear was in the same condition as when it was stolen in 2016. Wilkins says police were “extremely pleased to return it.”

No other details have been released about the bear’s recovery.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.