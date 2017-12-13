Lawrence school board president elected to Kansas Association of School Boards post

When Lawrence school board president Shannon Kimball steps down from the presidency next summer, she will take on responsibilities as the president-elect of the Kansas Association of School Boards.

Kimball was unanimously elected KASB president-elect Dec. 3 at the association’s annual meeting in Wichita. According to the association’s website, she was the only candidate to apply for the position this year and received the recommendation of the KASB nominating committee.

Kimball said she would become KASB president-elect on July 1, 2018. That will start a three-year leadership track, which will have her serve as KASB president for a year starting July 1, 2019, and as past-president the following year.

The three-member KASB membership team works with the association’s executive director to develop and advance its policies and goals, Kimball said. The past president heads the KASB Legislative Committee, which develops and recommends the association’s annual legislative agenda, she said.

“There’s a lot of advocacy and educational work you get to be involved in,” she said. “I’ve always had a great deal of respect for what KASB does for local school boards and school board members. The KASB really provides professional development for school board members. I see this as a great opportunity to share with other board members across the state the great things we are doing in Lawrence.”

Kimball said she learned at the weekend convention that she was not the first member of the Lawrence school board to serve as KASB president. Lloyd H. Houston was president from 1942 to 1947, she said.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.