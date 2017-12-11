Lawrence police use stun gun on suspect who allegedly attacked officer

A Lawrence police officer deployed a stun gun Sunday night after a suspect resisted arrest and punched another officer in the face multiple times, the police department said.

The incident happened about 8:15 p.m. in the 1700 block of West 24th Street, Officer Derrick Smith said, in an email sent to local media.

In accordance with department policy, the suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment for exposure to the electronic weapon, and was released into an officer’s custody shortly thereafter, Smith said. The officer who was punched sustained minor injuries, he said.

Officers were initially dispatched to the address to assist paramedics with a combative patient, Smith said. When officers arrived the patient was cooperative and agreed to be examined by paramedics, but another person at the scene became “uncooperative” with officers and threw a soda bottle at an officer, just missing the officer’s face, Smith said.

The officer attempted to arrest the suspect, but he resisted and both fell to the ground, where the suspect ended up on top of the officer and punched the officer in the face multiple times, Smith said. Another officer then deployed a stun gun, striking the suspect, Smith said.

Officers then handcuffed the man, who continued to be “aggressive” and to resist, Smith said.

After being treated at the hospital, the suspect was booked into the jail on suspicion of battery and assault on a law enforcement officer, Smith said.

The man who was arrested is a 22-year-old Lawrence resident, according to corresponding jail records.

