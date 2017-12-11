Today's news

Latest Douglas County court filings for Dec. 11, 2017

The Douglas County Courthouse.

Photo by Joe Preiner. Enlarge photo.

By Staff Report

December 11, 2017

Marriages

Kelsi A. Koenig, 26, De Soto, and Huston Reed Noe, 28, De Soto.

Jane Marie Isern, 65, Great Bend, and Gail Lynn Carpenter, 59, Great Bend.

Parker Greider, 28, Lawrence, and Megan Lawrence, 22, Lawrence.

Alfredo Ceron-Lopez, 28, Kansas City, Kan., and Bailey Michelle Brown, 26, Baldwin City.

Michell Martinez Buenrostro, 25, Lawrence, Estevan Aramis Trinidad, 21, Fort Leavenworth.

Timothy James Reeb, 29, Raymore, Mo., and Ashleigh Nicole Tidwell, 25, Raymore, Mo.

Timothy Cauble-Johnson, 38, Lawrence, and Kathryn Nygren, 32, Lawrence.

Christopher Friedl-Buckland, 31, Lawrence, and Alyssa Burket, 27, Lawrence.

Cassandra Yeahpau, 23, Lawrence, and Alfonso Thorne, 25, Lawrence.

Duncan Charles Brandt, 21, Merriam, and Mackenzie Jo Schuley, 21, Kansas City, Kan.

Divorces

Laura McKenzie Beattie, 25, Lawrence, and Jason Curtis Beattie, 30, Topeka.

Michelle Skoluda, 46, Cudahy, Wis., and Justin Skoluda, 41, Lawrence.

Michael John Schinkel, 56, Lawrence, and Sonya Crystal Schinkel, 48, Lawrence.

Kristen A. Wilks, 32, Lawrence, and William Wilks, 33, Eudora.

Steven Hess, 27, Lawrence, and Molly K. Hess, 26, Lawrence.

Bankruptcies

Ashlee Diane Dressler, PO Box 508, Eudora.

Foreclosures

The Douglas County sheriff holds a public auction of foreclosed property at 10 a.m. every Thursday in the jury assembly room of the Douglas County Courthouse. Anyone can bid, including the previous owner.

Jan. 11

Kathlene Carlson, 826 Acorn St., Eudora. Judgment: $96,194.

