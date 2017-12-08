Water valve malfunction causes flooding at Allen Fieldhouse; game still on for Sunday

A water valve malfunction on the third floor of the south side of Allen Fieldhouse left as much as 3 feet of standing water in some areas and sent water pouring down to the ground floor.

A KU official said the valve failed between 5-6 p.m., but it was clear that water did not reach the basketball court.

The main water supply on that side of the building had to be shut off temporarily to address the issue and facilities crew members, KU basketball managers and others were busy cleaning up the mess Friday night.

The incident is not expected to have an impact on Sunday's home game.

Another look at the flood at Allen Fieldhouse tonight... Started on 3rd floor & worked way down. KU facilities crew & bball managers all chipped in to contain it. All is under control now & it will not have any impact on Sunday’s #KUbball game vs. Arizona State. pic.twitter.com/7BGnk1wW9n — Matt Tait (@mctait) December 9, 2017 None by Matt Tait

