Water valve malfunction causes flooding at Allen Fieldhouse; game still on for Sunday

By Matt Tait

December 8, 2017

A water valve malfunction on the third floor of the south side of Allen Fieldhouse left as much as 3 feet of standing water in some areas and sent water pouring down to the ground floor.

A KU official said the valve failed between 5-6 p.m., but it was clear that water did not reach the basketball court.

The main water supply on that side of the building had to be shut off temporarily to address the issue and facilities crew members, KU basketball managers and others were busy cleaning up the mess Friday night.

The incident is not expected to have an impact on Sunday's home game.

