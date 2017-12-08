Law enforcement officers become kids’ shopping assistants at annual holiday event

Two uniformed Douglas County Sheriff’s Office corrections officers rolled a shopping cart through the Sixth Street Walmart Friday morning, never straying far from the toy aisles.

The 4-year-old girl in their cart was the one in charge.

“Can I get one of those?” she said, pointing across the aisle. “I want one of these.”

The officers pull over the cart in front of a hot pink Minnie Mouse cash register. After some deliberation — the officers explain they’re on a budget, and if she gets the cash register she’ll have to put another toy from her cart back — the girl decides to keep moving and is soon distracted by a bottle of glue, sparkly pink glue.

Corrections officers Aaron Lathrom and Karrington Johnson were among about 30 area law enforcement officers participating in Friday’s Take Our Youth Shopping, or T.O.Y.S., holiday event. Officers paired up with close to 20 children from Ballard Community Services to help the children pick out Christmas gifts for themselves and their family members.

Officers from the sheriff’s office, Lawrence Police Department, University of Kansas police department and Kansas Highway Patrol participated.

Lathrom and Johnson said they enjoyed doing something for the children, not to mention an opportunity to get out of the jail to interact with other community members.

A few aisles over, KU police Sgt. Zeke Cunningham was one of two officers paired up with another 4-year-old girl.

In addition to the blue-haired, sparkly Shimmer and Shine dolls for herself, she has picked out cozy hats and scarves as gifts for her mom, dad and other family members.

“We’re just out here to help with the kids,” Cunningham said. “I’ve been doing this for a couple years, and it’s fun.”

Sheriff’s Capt. Doug Woods and Lawrence police Det. Lance Flachsbarth, who help organize the event, said Hallmark donates money to pay for the presents, and a local church group later wraps them all.

Ballard Center education director Melissa Boisen said the event not only helps families with Christmas gifts, but it’s also good community relations.

“It’s putting the officers in a good light,” Boisen said. “We want them to have a good relationship. We want them to know they’re safe people.”

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.