KU deputy police chief dies; ‘familiar face’ had been with department nearly 30 years

A 28-year veteran of the University of Kansas police force and the department’s second-highest ranking officer, Deputy Chief Robert J. “Bobby” Williams Jr. died on Wednesday.
Williams, of Perry, was 56.
After about four years with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Williams joined KU police in 1989 as an officer, KU Police Chief Chris Keary said. Williams moved through the ranks to become one of the department’s two deputy chiefs, overseeing the patrol side and its 31 officers, Keary said.
Williams was known for being approachable and easy to talk to, Keary said.
“He was always very down to earth, and I think that helped certainly in his investigations day and also in his ability to relate to people,” Keary said.
And even after nearly 30 years with KU, Williams also was a known fan of rival Kansas State University.
KU police occasionally sent contingents to help with major events at K-State through the years, and Williams — a “very strong K-State fan” — was always the first to volunteer, Keary said.
On the KU campus, especially in his sergeant days, Williams led security for visiting teams and their head coaches coming on and off the court or field.
“He was a face that even many visiting coaches would probably be familiar with,” Keary said.
Williams, who died after a brief illness, was at work until mid-October, Keary said. Keary said the department was grieving while trying to support Williams’ family, including Williams’ daughter, who works as a KU police dispatcher.
“It’s obviously affected us quite a bit,” Keary said of his death.
Services for Williams were pending on Thursday, and expected to be announced by Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home.
Comments
Richard Gwin 3 hours, 39 minutes ago
Hate thes ads, they make looking at stories very bad, answering question is a farce your just selling people’s information
Nick Gerik 3 hours, 8 minutes ago
Hi, Richard. I understand it may not be ideal, but Google Surveys are just one way we try to support the site, since we don't charge for access. You can choose not to submit information by clicking "Skip Survey" at the bottom of the box.
— Nick Gerik, LJW digital editor
Louis Kannen 2 hours, 48 minutes ago
"...Planet 🌎 Earth calling 📡 Richard 👽 Gwin...come in.... we just received your latest transmission and much like your numerous, previous attempts, we STILL have absolutely NO IDEA what you're talking about... we're hoping you landed 🚀 safely on Altair 4 and are finding your Peoples Information Llc company thriving, selling "people's information" across the known Universe.....Richard?? ...Richard...??? "
Clara Westphal 1 hour, 17 minutes ago
So sorry for the loss of the officer. Condolences to the family and those who knew him.
Bill McGovern 45 minutes ago
A tremendous loss for KU and the community. God bless him and his family in this difficult time.
