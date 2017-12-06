Topeka limits sale of tobacco products to those 21 and older

— Topeka officials have voted to ban the sale of tobacco products to anyone under age 21.

The ban approved Tuesday by the city's governing board includes prohibitions against selling cigarettes and other tobacco-related products, including electronic cigarettes, to anyone under 21.

Previously, the minimum age to buy tobacco products in Topeka was 18.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports those who voted for the measure cited health concerns and said a majority of people supported the decision.

The two council members who voted against the proposal said they don't approve of smoking but wanted to protect personal liberties.

The Shawnee County commissioners in August approved a nearly identical measure covering the county's unincorporated areas.

