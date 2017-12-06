KU administrator condemns racial slur left on car; police say no crime occurred

The University of Kansas’ top diversity administrator is condemning a racial slur found on a car Tuesday.

The slur was written in the dust on a vehicle in a KU parking lot, according to Jennifer Hamer, KU’s vice provost of diversity and equity.

“While KU values free speech and the exchange of ideas, the use of racial slurs like this is unacceptable and fully contrary to our values as a university. We condemn this bigotry in the strongest terms possible,” Hamer said in a statement.

The university has provided very few details about the incident, including what racial slur was written or who reported the incident.

In an email, KU deputy police chief James Anguiano said KU police responded to Lot 111, near Gertrude Sellards Pearson and Corbin residence halls, Tuesday morning in response to reports of a racial slur being left on a car window.

Anguiano said “it was determined that a crime had not taken place,” and referred additional inquiries to KU’s Office of Public Affairs.

