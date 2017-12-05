GOP leaders now backing Moore, despite sexual misconduct allegations; ‘We need his vote’

WASHINGTON — Republican leaders in Washington are coming to grips with the possibility — perhaps even probability — that Alabama's Roy Moore will win his special election next Tuesday and join them in the capital.
Looking past allegations of sexual misconduct with Alabama teenagers, President Donald Trump now has endorsed Moore, and the Republican National Committee quickly followed suit late Monday, announcing it was returning the support it had pulled last month.
Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell, who once called on Moore to get out of the race, changed his rhetoric over the weekend to say that it was Alabama voters who should decide.
The changed tone — and Trump's decision to do away with any facade of distancing himself from the race — make it clear they are increasingly confident in Moore's chances of victory despite the continued unease of some other Republicans.
The special election is next Tuesday for the seat once held by Jeff Sessions, now the U.S. attorney general. Although the polls have showed a narrowing contest with Democrat Doug Jones, Alabama is a strongly Republican state and Democrats generally have little chance there.
A Moore victory would set up a potential clash with fellow Republicans in Congress, some of whom have resoundingly called on him to quit the race. While some have softened their rhetoric recently, others have said they still will try to expel him if he is elected.
Buoyed by the taste of his own success in Congress as the Republican tax bill inches closer to passage, Trump telephoned Moore on Monday to offer encouragement as well as support and also argued in a pair of tweets that Moore's vote was badly needed to push the president's policies forward.
Weeks ago, when accusations of sexual misconduct with teenagers first surfaced, Trump's spokesman had said the president believed Moore would "do the right thing and step aside" if the allegations were true.
Top Republicans had vowed to expel him from the Senate if he wins. Publicly and privately, GOP leaders described the allegations against Moore as credible and insisted there were no circumstances under which he should serve in the Senate.
Moore's campaign was wounded by accusations this fall of sexual misconduct, decades ago, made by women who were then teenagers. One of the women alleges he initiated sexual contact when she was 14.
Moore has denied the allegations, saying "I do not know any of these women. I did not date any of these women I did not engage in any sexual misconduct with anyone."
Trump, who has repeatedly noted Moore's denials, took a more political stance on Monday.
"Democrats refusal to give even one vote for massive Tax Cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama," Trump tweeted. "We need his vote on stopping crime, illegal immigration, Border Wall, Military, Pro Life, V.A., Judges 2nd Amendment and more."
In that same vein, longtime Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby said Trump's endorsement didn't surprise him. He said of the president, "I think he's interested, a lot of us are, in the numbers, being a Republican."
And Sen. Orrin Hatch, who traveled with Trump on Monday to Hatch's home state of Utah, said he realistically didn't have any choice. Hatch said, of Moore, "That's the only Republican you can possibly get down there at this time."
Trump first appeared to back Moore after his first choice, Sen. Luther Strange, lost the GOP primary for the seat once held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. But the president went silent after The Washington Post reported on the allegations of sexual misconduct with two teens, ages 14 and 16, and efforts to date several others while Moore was a local prosecutor in his 30s.
By late last month, however, with pressure mounting from his former chief strategist Steve Bannon and other corners of his base, Trump was making clear that he preferred Moore, raising doubts about the candidate's accusers and criticizing Democrat Jones as the "liberal puppet" of Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi.
Jones sidestepped questions about Trump's endorsement while suggesting the support of national Republicans like McConnell could do more harm than good in Alabama.
"Our campaign is going straight to the people of the Alabama because that's who my voters are. It's not the president, it's not Mitch McConnell," Jones told reporters outside a steel mill in suburban Birmingham. "Obviously Mitch McConnell has very little credibility in this state anyway, so I'm not worried about him at all."
Expelling a senator is no easy task. The Senate Ethics Committee would have to investigate, and a recommendation of expulsion could take years.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
Louis Kannen 6 hours, 21 minutes ago
Even though I've lived some distance from LarryVille and KU for many years, I still remember a long-held legal tenant from one of my Law courses there, "...innocent until proven guilty in/by a Court of Law" Moan and whine all you want, the Law is the Law.
Calvin Anders 5 hours, 38 minutes ago
You are right about the law Louis. But this isn't about whether to lock up Roy Moore. It's about voters and politicians weighing the evidence and deciding whether or not they want to elect this guy to the US Senate. When one decides how to vote, one should look at the credibility of the accusers, the consistency of stories, the consensus of those who had information and the reaction of the accused and his spokespeople. And it looks pretty bad for old Roy. The accusers have strong, clear statements. There is corroboration from many in the community. And his defense is (direct quote from Moore) “I don’t remember dating any girl without the permission of her mother.” Do you really want to put your support behind this guy, Louis? Do you really think he is the right person to serve as a Senator? Because in the context of this discussion, your statement is essentially an endorsement of Moore's character. Do you really want to go there?
Ralph Reed 6 hours, 21 minutes ago
Better a pedophile than a Democrat.
How can people reconcile that? Oh, I know, go vote for the pedophile then go get absolution from their chosen RWNJ pastor.
Steve Hicks 3 hours, 26 minutes ago
Thanks for your comment, Ralph. You've alerted me to a new denomination I'm seeing everywhere, but didn't know the name of. LOL.
Richard Aronoff 5 hours, 58 minutes ago
Even without the women, Roy Moore is an ass. That being said, the people of Alabama will get the representation they deserve. And anyone who gave Bill Clinton a pass needs to sit down and shut up.
Kelly Anderson 5 hours, 39 minutes ago
And this is a prime example of why most women keep their mouths shut when it comes to sexual assault. Makes me furious and sad at the same time that his vote is more important than his behavior towards women. sigh, typical unfortunately.
Steve Hicks 3 hours, 29 minutes ago
It seems candidates for American offices should show they're qualified, at least as much as candidates for citizenship do. People who want to be citizens are required to show "good moral character," and pass a test on the principles of American government.
Moore, in belligerently defying court-orders while he was himself a state chief justice, seems unqualified (for citizenship or for office) on both requirements.
Bob Summers 1 hour, 51 minutes ago
How can there be "sexual misconduct" when sexual self-identity is gospel?
Alex Landazuri 1 hour, 24 minutes ago
those are two completely different topic bob, pretty sad attempt at misdirection or obfuscation
Paul Youk 1 hour, 2 minutes ago
Because regardless of your respective self-identity, you still aren't allowed grab, grope, or sexually engage other people without their consent. And men in their 30s can't sexually engage 14 year olds at all, because--in addition to being perverse and wrong--14 year-olds aren't old enough to legally provide their own consent.
I used to think this was something that everyone understood, but it turns out that a bulk of conservatives apparently (and shockingly) don't. I'm happy to help clarify further if this is a difficult concept for you Bob.
Carol Bowen 1 hour, 19 minutes ago
GOP priorities are showing. It's all about power. Principles be damned. Where are the real conservatives?
