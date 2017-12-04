Latest Douglas County court filings for Dec. 4, 2017

Marriages

Edisha A. Coleman, 29, Lawrence, and James Paul Sizelove, 40, Lawrence.

Brian Keith Harris, 53, Lawrence, and Dana Lynn Farmer, 44, Lawrence.

Christopher A. Price, 53, Baldwin City, and MaryAnn C. Reed, 51, Baldwin City.

Kyle Geoffrey Goddard, 35, Lawrence, and Kelsey Ilene Shinnick, 25, Lawrence.

Divorces

Carlos O. Cuevas Ostos, 65, Salina, and Maria E. Cuevas, 63, Lawrence.

Brian L. Scrimsher, 58, Eudora, and Elizabeth Scrimsher, 53, Kansas City, Kan.

Kari Green, 30, Lawrence, and Joshua Green, 28, Lawrence.

Hector Castillo-Alvarez, 28, Eudora, and Samantha Castillo, 26, Eudora.

Brock A. Sindt, 28, Lawrence, and Ryan Justin Shannon, 29, Lawrence.

Bankruptcies

Timothy Carlton Larson and Dona Jean Larson, 922 Eagle Ridge Drive, Baldwin City.

Benjamin Sheldon Seymour and Rebekah Lynn Seymour, 2435 Missouri St., Lawrence.

Kayla Marie Dick, 3323 Iowa St., Lawrence.

Myranda Kaye Bryant, 2012 Melholland Road, Lawrence.

Henry Matthew Doughty, 2600 W. 6th St., Apt. H4, Lawrence.

Jenny Lynne Wiggins, 1519 Barker Avenue, Lawrence.

Foreclosures

The Douglas County sheriff holds a public auction of foreclosed property at 10 a.m. every Thursday in the jury assembly room of the Douglas County Courthouse. Anyone can bid, including the previous owner.

No new judgments in Douglas County.

