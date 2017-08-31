Suspect sought after North Lawrence standoff had warrant for probation violation

The man Lawrence police are seeking after a long police standoff Wednesday in Lawrence had a warrant for his arrest issued just last week.

John R. Berry, 27, has been on supervised release since March, after being convicted and sentenced for making a criminal threat, a felony, according to Kansas Department of Corrections records.

Alleging he violated his probation, Douglas County authorities issued a warrant for Berry’s arrest on Aug. 24, according to Douglas County District Court records.

Berry also has a 2012 conviction for criminal threat, in Jefferson County, according to the department of corrections.

Police urge anyone with information on Berry’s whereabouts to call 911.

Wednesday’s situation started about 3 p.m., when police responded to a reported disturbance with weapons at a trailer in the 100 block of Maple Street.

Police cordoned off the area — including a portion of the levee trail just west of North Second Street — and evacuated other residents of the trailer court. More than a dozen police vehicles, officers in tactical gear and police negotiators remained on the scene for close to six hours.

Initial information indicated that a man was barricaded inside the residence with a gun and that a second man inside was physically unable to leave because of health issues, police said in a news release shared about 9 p.m. Wednesday.

There also was a woman in the trailer, but she got out shortly after the incident was reported. Police said Wednesday afternoon that she reportedly experienced a medical condition in the process and was checked by paramedics on scene.

Police shut down the area and began trying to contact the reportedly armed man, “out of an abundance of caution, and to avoid escalating the incident,” the news release said. Police did reach the man via phone after several hours, but he would not tell them where he actually was.

About 8:30 p.m., police sent an investigative robot into the trailer and determined the suspect wasn’t there, according to the news release.

Police said Berry is suspected of committing an aggravated assault during the incident.

As of midday Thursday, he did not appear on the jail booking log.

