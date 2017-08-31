Archive for Thursday, August 31, 2017

Lawrence Public Library accepting submissions for Banned Books Trading Cards contest

The Lawrence Public Library's 2016 collection of Banned Book Trading Cards

By Staff Reports

August 31, 2017

The Lawrence Public Library is seeking seven original works of art to include in its annual Banned Book Trading Card Pack.

Lawrence artists of all ages are encouraged to create a 5-by-7-inch work based on their favorite banned or challenged book. A list of frequently challenged books is available on the The American Libraries Association’s website.

The submission deadline is Tuesday. Participants can drop off or mail entries to: Kristin Soper, Lawrence Public Library, 707 Vermont St., Lawrence, KS 66044. Soper's email is ksoper@lplks.org.

All submissions will be displayed in the library Sept. 24 through 30. For more details on contest requirements, see the library's website.

