Defendant in criminal case involving golf course pond ordered to pay restitution to city

City officials say all costs have been paid after a local construction company allegedly removed a safety device on a city fire hydrant and used it to fill a golf course pond.
The hydrant was allegedly opened at the Jayhawk Club in the evening hours of March 21. Lawrence police arrived at 8:30 p.m., and found a city-owned hydrant attachment being used to dispense water. The attachment was collected, but not before about 900,000 gallons of city water had flowed into the pond.
The event resulted in a municipal court case in which Casey Lee Stewart was charged with removing a safety device from the hydrant attachment that prevents water contamination. Stewart, who entered a diversion agreement Aug. 23, paid the city about $950 in fines and restitution, according to the agreement.
It would take an average household using 4,000 gallons of water per month about 20 years to use 900,000 gallons of water.
Stewart is an employee of DFC, which is redeveloping the former Alvamar golf course. DFC is owned by Thomas Fritzel, who is a relative of Stewart’s.
The city has various rates for water use, and irrigation rates are $6.10 per 1,000 gallons while hydrant rates are $4.72. Using hydrant water rates, as opposed to irrigation rates, cost the construction company, DFC, about $1,230 less for the water.
The Jayhawk Club did not have an irrigation meter at the time of the incident, according to Jeanette Klamm, management analyst for the utilities department.
DFC had rented the hydrant meter attachment from the city for other purposes, but filling a pond is not an approved use, according to the rental agreement. DFC paid hydrant water rates for 889,100 gallons of water, which amounted to around $5,150 for the water, taxes and fees, City Attorney Toni Wheeler previously told the Journal-World.
The component Stewart allegedly removed from the hydrant attachment was a backflow device. The device prevents water from flowing backward, in this case from the pond, and contaminating the city water supply. Because the backflow preventer was removed, the city had to test for contaminants and repair the hydrant attachment. Wheeler previously said those tests came back negative.
Stewart paid about $600 in victim restitution to the utilities department, according to the diversion agreement. The $600 covered on-site work by the utilities department, such as equipment costs, sampling, testing and reporting, according to City Prosecutor Elizabeth Hafoka.
Removal of a hydrant attachment’s backflow preventer is a violation of city code, punishable by a fine of up to $500 and/or imprisonment up to 90 days. Stewart’s diversion fee of $350 included the fine, according to Hafoka. In addition to the approximately $950 in fees and restitution, Stewart was charged about $60 in court costs, according to the diversion agreement.
Hafoka said the court cost, diversion fee and victim restitution have been paid.
The diversion agreement states Stewart cannot violate any ordinance, statute or resolution during the one-year diversion term. If Stewart does not follow the terms of the diversion, the city will initiate prosecution for removal of the backflow preventer.
Stewart’s attorney, Terrence Campbell, originally requested a trial in the case, though the trial was continued and the diversion agreement was approved instead. Calls to Campbell from the Journal-World have not been returned.
Theodore Calvin 2 hours, 34 minutes ago
Really showed those Fritzels (and family). I'm pretty sure they won't be crossing the city again. This is just ridiculous. Time and time again they thumb their nose at the citizens of Lawrence by taking them for dummies and doing whatever they want....and always getting away with it.
Stacy Napier 2 hours, 14 minutes ago
What are you talking about. They broke the law. They were convicted and did the time/ paid the fine. Same as everyone in the city. I am not sure what else you think was going to happen. It's not really any different from any other criminal that breaks the law.
Theodore Calvin 2 hours, 6 minutes ago
It's the pattern of "breaking the law" by the Fritzels and their subsidiaries. They are always named in these type of offenses and seemingly just do it again. Think they care about the measley fine they paid? Hardly. Not a deterrent at all. Not sure if you read but they used 20 years worth of water for a normal home. What would have happened to either of us had we "stolen" 20 years worth of water? I'd bet more than a $950 fine and a tongue lashing.
Theodore Calvin 1 hour, 54 minutes ago
And isn't this in addition to other water bills unpaid to the city? I cant remember if this is one of the incidents the city didn't bill for that was just recently uncovered, or if this is a separate event? Even so, having multiple issues where large accounts with peculiar ties and contracts with the city were not billed does not bode well for the city. Even the semblance of impropriety should be avoided in my opinion, yet here we go again with a blatant middle finger up to the citizens and city of Lawrence...while the city just sits back being very complicit with this behavior.
