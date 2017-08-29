Today's news

End of a long tradition: High school musicians won’t be performing at stadium for KU’s 70th annual Band Day

The Kansas University marching band and many other high school bands from Kansas and Missouri perform during the halftime show as part of Band Day on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015 at Memorial Stadium.

By Joanna Hlavacek

August 29, 2017

After nearly 70 years of tradition, high school musicians participating in this year’s University of Kansas Band Day won’t be strutting their stuff at Memorial Stadium.

Each year, the university has welcomed hundreds of young musicians from high schools across Kansas and Missouri to perform alongside its Marching Jayhawks at Memorial Stadium. This year’s event, while keeping the traditional pre-game parade through downtown, won’t host a mass band performance on the field during the Sept. 9 football game against Central Michigan.

Staff at KU’s School of Music confirmed the switch-up, but declined to provide further details, including why the change was made, until they could make an official news release.

As in years past, the high school bands will march in a parade (slated for 10 a.m., according to the KU School of Music website) down Massachusetts Street before that evening’s kickoff. After the parade, the Marching Jayhawks will hold a performance for all participating bands at South Park, 1141 Massachusetts St.

This year, however, isn’t the first time Band Day organizers have altered the schedule. In 2013, for example, KU officials were forced to cancel the pre-game parade due to NCAA rules regarding early kickoff times.

As of Monday afternoon, about 15 high schools had signed up for this year’s Band Day. In some years, the event has attracted upward of 30 schools.

The Journal-World will update this story as more information becomes available.

Comments

Matt Daigh 27 minutes ago

If they are trying to kill Band Day, they are doing a fine job of it.

