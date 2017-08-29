Former Rep. Mark Hutton joins race for Kansas governor

— Former state Rep. Mark Hutton of Wichita filed paperwork Monday to appoint a campaign treasurer in a bid for the Republican nomination for Kansas governor in 2018.

Hutton, who works as a general contractor, served two terms in the Kansas House. He was elected to the 105th District in 2012 and 2014 but chose not to seek a third term in 2016.

Known as a fiscal conservative, he broke ranks with Gov. Sam Brownback during the 2016 session over the issue of whether to continue exempting the owners of certain kinds of business entities from paying income tax on their non-wage business income.

During his final term, Hutton chaired the House Commerce, Labor and Economic Development Committee and served as vice chair of the Joint Committee on State Building Construction.

Hutton now becomes the seventh Republican to enter the race so far. He joins Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer, Secretary of State Kris Kobach, Insurance Commissioner Ken Selzer, Wichita businessman Willis "Wink" Hartman, former Rep. Ed O'Malley, and former Sen. Jim Barnett.

