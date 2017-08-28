Lawrence school board to hear proposals from superintendent search firms

The Lawrence school board will consider Monday hiring a search firm to identify candidates for the district’s superintendent position.

The board agreed last month to hire outside assistance to help with the search with the goal of hiring the district’s next superintendent in February 2018. On Monday, the board will hear presentations and interview representatives from three firms or agencies interested in conducting the search.

David Cunningham, the district’s chief legal counsel and executive director of human resources, told the board last month he would contact the Kansas Association of School Boards; Ray and Associates Inc.; School Exec Connect; and Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates about submitting proposals to conduct the search. Cunningham said if there wasn’t enough interest from the parties on that list, he would invite other firms to submit proposals.

In an Aug. 24 memo to the board, Cunningham said only three firms or agencies submitted proposals for the board to consider. Although he made no recommendation to the board, Cunningham did provide a possible motion for the board if it chooses to direct staff to start negotiating a contract, not to exceed $30,000, with one of Monday’s three presenters.

The three firms and one agency on Cunningham’s initial list did not include McPherson & Jacobson LLC, which conducted the $20,486 search that led to the March 2016 promotion of Kyle Hayden from assistant superintendent of business and operations to superintendent. Hayden stepped down from that position in May to become the district’s chief operations officer.

The board discussed a search timeline in July, which would have board members screening potential candidates in November and December and interviewing finalists in January 2018.

The board will meet at 7 p.m. at district offices, 110 McDonald Drive.



