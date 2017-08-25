Police investigate deadly shooting in eastern Topeka

Topeka — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting at home in eastern Topeka.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that police identified the victim as 32-year-old Eric Plummer, of Topeka. He was suffering from life threatening injuries when emergency crews responded to a shooting around 3 p.m. Thursday. Topeka police Lt. Colleen Stuart says Plummer was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooter reportedly fled on foot in a southwest direction. No arrests have been made. Authorities are urging anyone with information to call police.

