Gym at Holcom Park Recreation Center to close for maintenance

The gym at Holcom Park Recreation Center will close temporarily for maintenance beginning Monday.

The gym will remain closed until Sept. 10 for work related to the city's facilities conservation improvement program, according to a city news release. The racquetball court is currently closed for conservation improvements and is expected to reopen Saturday.

The conservation program calls for $11.3 million in energy-efficient improvements throughout the city. During the shutdown, the gym’s HVAC system will be replaced and other energy upgrades will be completed, according to the release.

During the gym’s closure, other parts of the Holcom Park Recreation Center will remain open, including the reception desk, weight and cardio room, game room and the Bly Room, which is used for programs. The center will maintain its normal operating hours.

