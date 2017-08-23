Today's news

Missouri governor hints at consequences for Trump assassination post

In this Sept. 10, 2014, file photo, Missouri state Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal speaks on the Senate floor in Jefferson City, Mo. Chappelle-Nadal says she posted and then deleted a comment on Facebook that said she hoped for President Donald Trump's assassination. The Democratic Senator says she didn't mean what she posted Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, but was frustrated with the president's reaction to the violence last weekend in Charlottesville, Va.

Enlarge photo.

In this Sept. 10, 2014, file photo, Missouri state Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal speaks on the Senate floor in Jefferson City, Mo. Chappelle-Nadal says she posted and then deleted a comment on Facebook that said she hoped for President Donald Trump's assassination. The Democratic Senator says she didn't mean what she posted Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, but was frustrated with the president's reaction to the violence last weekend in Charlottesville, Va.

By Associated Press

August 23, 2017

Advertisement

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says if a state lawmaker who expressed hope on Facebook that President Donald Trump would be assassinated doesn’t resign, steps will be taken to remove her from office.

The Republican governor on Wednesday hinted at further action against Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal. The St. Louis-area Democrat has resisted calls from both Republicans and Democrats for her to resign for posting the comment last week that said: “I hope Trump is assassinated!”

Chappelle-Nadal deleted the post and has since apologized. But Greitens and Republican Lt. Gov. Mike Parson say senators should oust her from office if she doesn’t resign.

Parson sent a letter to lawmakers Tuesday asking them to call a special session to oust Chappelle-Nadal if she doesn’t step down. Greitens also could call a special session.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

David Holroyd 3 hours, 8 minutes ago

OUT! Maxine Waters next! Keep flushing them out..

0

Kevin Millikan 2 hours, 56 minutes ago

No David, next out will be during the mid-terms when we flip the both Houses!

1

Sign in to comment

loading...