School board to vote on budget plan during special meeting

The Lawrence School board will convene Tuesday to vote on the district’s proposed budget for the 2017-2018 school year.

As part of the budget, first reviewed at a board meeting earlier this month, the district’s mill levy is projected to increase about 3.5 mills from the previous school year. That figure equates to an increase of $80.50 per year for the owner of a home appraised at $200,000.

Tuesday’s budget hearing will see school board members voting whether to approve the proposed budget and mill levy.

In other business, the board will:

Call for a special meeting immediately following the budget hearing. During the meeting, board members will vote to adopt a resolution authorizing the sale of new obligation bonds as part of the district’s upcoming $87 million in bond improvements to secondary schools. As with 2013’s $92.5 million bond issue, the new bonds will not be sold all at once. Instead, the district recommends selling the bonds over two years.

Also during the special meeting, board members will vote to approve 2017-2018 compensation and fringe benefit packages for administrators and classified staff.

Hold a work session to discuss interview preparation for potential search firms in the district’s process of selecting its new superintendent.

The school board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at district offices, 110 McDonald Drive.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.