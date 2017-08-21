Water main leak closes lane of 23rd Street

A portion of 23rd Street is closed because of a water main leak.

The leak occurred over the weekend, requiring closure of the eastbound, right-hand lane of 23rd Street between Vermont Street and Rhode Island Street, according to a city news release.

The lane will remain closed through Aug. 28 for street repairs, according to the release. Traffic control devices will be in place to direct traffic around the lane closure. Motorists should expect delays in this area, especially during heavy traffic periods.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.