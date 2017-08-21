Latest Douglas County court filings for Aug. 21, 2017

Marriages

Cody Devin, 23, Lawrence, and Hannah Myers, 21, Chester, Va.

Kelsey Elise Pike, 29, Kansas City, Mo., and Tristan Brett Wagner, 30, Kansas City, Mo.

Joseph Umscheid, 23, Mission, and Taylor Nelson, 24, Lawrence.

Thomas Coffin, 23, Olathe, and Hannah Shelton, 21, Leavenworth.

Tanner Curry Rohrer, 27, Kansas City, Mo., and Sierra Jenae Dickson, 26, Lawrence.

Arynne Gabrielle Smallback, 21, Topeka, and Gabriel Michael Horton, 21, Topeka.

Daksh Shukla, 31, Lawrence, and Alexis Fekete, 31, Lawrence.

Amber Leeanne Cottrell, 28, Lawrence, and Clayton Cress Morrow, 28, Lawrence.

Roy Wise, 25, Lawrence, and Asheigh Tran, 23, Lawrence.

Carla N. Endacott, 53, Lawrence, and Robert Geddings, 51, Lawrence.

Richard C. Mccandless, 37, Lawrence, and Mina Renee Thomas, 35, Lawrence.

Ruben James Martinez, 45, Lawrence, and Rosa Maria Palacio, 40, Lawrence.

James Lucas Comadoll, 23, Lawrence, and Chelsea Christina Grindstaff, 23, Lawrence.

Divorces

Joshua Ray Ashton, 25, Lawrence, and Hannah Kathleen Ashton, 25, Lawrence.

James Bolton, 38, Manhattan, and Andrea Bolton, 38, Lawrence.

John Staker, 70, Wichita, and Neva Staker, Lawrence.

Mike Donnell Chaney, 53, Lawrence, and Tonya Yvette Chaney, 52, Lawrence.

Jeremy Woodruff, 38, Overland, and Melissa Woodruff, 35, Lawrence.

Dale L. McAfee, 63, Eudora, and Debbie S. McAfee, 62, Eudora.

Bankruptcies

Earllena Rose Filby, 4037 Overland Drive, Lawrence.

Katrice Lavette Woods, 3129 Creekwood Drive, Lawrence.

Francesca Vance, 1704 W. 24th St., Ofc. A 102, Lawrence.

Howard Craig Clark and Kathleen Rose Clark, 612 North 775 Road, Lawrence.

Foreclosures

The Douglas County sheriff holds a public auction of foreclosed property at 10 a.m. every Thursday in the jury assembly room of the Douglas County Courthouse. Anyone can bid, including the previous owner.

No new foreclosures in Douglas County.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.