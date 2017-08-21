County clerk completes professional certification program

Douglas County Clerk Jamie Shew will receive the highest personal certification for an election administrator at ceremonies Tuesday in Orange County, Calif., according to a news release.

Shew will be designated a certified elections/registration administrator at the event, the release said. The certification denotes his completion of a 12-course program offered through the Auburn University Master of Public Administration faculty. The courses were on issues such as ethics, voter registration, election law, planning, communication and voter participation. The Election Center, a nonprofit association of voter registrars and election officials across the country, sponsors the professional educational program.

Shew was elected to his first four-year term as Douglas County Clerk in 2004 and has been re-elected three times. His office oversees all local, state and national elections within the county.

