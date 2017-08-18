Brownback reappoints three members of Kansas Board of Regents

— Gov. Sam Brownback announced Friday the reappointment of three members of the Kansas Board of Regents, which governs higher education in the state.

Shane Bangerter, a Dodge City attorney; Ann Brandau-Murguia, a Wyandotte County-Kansas City, Kan., Unified Government commissioner, and Helen Van Etten, the Republican national committeewoman from Topeka, were each reappointed to four-year terms. Each was originally appointed in 2013.

The Board of Regents is made up of 10 members who serve staggered terms. All are appointed by the governor.

The board is in charge of supervising the state's six universities, 19 community colleges, six technical colleges, and Washburn University, a municipally owned school in Topeka.

It administers the state’s student financial aid, adult education, high school equivalency and career and technical education programs. It also authorizes private proprietary schools and out-of-state institutions to offer programs in Kansas.

