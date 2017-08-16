Lawrence police plan weeks-long DUI crackdown

A statewide DUI crackdown starts Thursday, and local police are participating.

The Lawrence Police Department plans to join other agencies in the “You Drink. You drive. You Lose.” campaign “aimed at removing drunk, drugged, and other dangerous drivers from the roadways,” according to a department news release.

The campaign begins Thursday and runs through Sept. 4.

Officers will be specifically assigned to catch impaired drivers through the enforcement of traffic regulations such as speeding, signal violations and seat-belt violations, according to the news release. The goal is improving safety by reducing injuries and deaths caused by crashes.

The enforcement effort is funded through a Kansas Department of Transportation grant.

