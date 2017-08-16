Today's news

Lawrence police plan weeks-long DUI crackdown

Lawrence Police Department

By Sara Shepherd

August 16, 2017

A statewide DUI crackdown starts Thursday, and local police are participating.

The Lawrence Police Department plans to join other agencies in the “You Drink. You drive. You Lose.” campaign “aimed at removing drunk, drugged, and other dangerous drivers from the roadways,” according to a department news release.

The campaign begins Thursday and runs through Sept. 4.

Officers will be specifically assigned to catch impaired drivers through the enforcement of traffic regulations such as speeding, signal violations and seat-belt violations, according to the news release. The goal is improving safety by reducing injuries and deaths caused by crashes.

The enforcement effort is funded through a Kansas Department of Transportation grant.

Comments

Ralph Reed 1 hour, 21 minutes ago

Students must be back in town.

0

Kevin Kelly 1 hour, 19 minutes ago

"Officers will be specifically assigned to catch impaired drivers through the enforcement of traffic regulations such as speeding, signal violations and seat-belt violations, according to the news release." Enforcement of traffic regulations would be most welcome in Lawrence.

0

