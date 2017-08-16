Lawrence Humane Society to waive adoption fees for all pets Saturday

The Lawrence Humane Society will waive adoption fees for all animals Saturday as part of the nationwide “Clear the Shelters” pet adoption drive.

Waived adoption fees include spay/neuter, microchip with lifetime registration, up-to-date vaccines, a starter bag of Hill’s Science Diet pet food, a collar and leash for dogs, a carrier for cats, and more. Those interested in adopting are also welcome to bring their own leashes, collars and carriers.

The Lawrence Humane Society will open early Saturday, at 10 a.m., and will offer waived adoption fees until 6 p.m. The Humane Society will be closed Friday in preparation for Saturday’s event.

All adopted pets must go home with their new families the same day, immediately following reception. The Humane Society also asks that visitors leave their other pets at home, as increased traffic at the facility means staff won’t be able to perform dog introductions Saturday. For more information, visit www.lawrencehumane.org/CTSD or www.facebook.com/lawrencehumane.

