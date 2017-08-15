Combative Trump insists anew: Blame both sides for violence

Washington — Combative and insistent, President Donald Trump declared anew Tuesday "there is blame on both sides" for the deadly violence last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia, appearing to once again equate the actions of white supremacist groups and those protesting them.
The president's comments effectively wiped away the more conventional statement he delivered at the White House a day earlier when he branded members of the KKK, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who take part in violence as "criminals and thugs."
Trump's advisers had hoped those remarks might quell a crush of criticism from both Republicans and Democrats. But the president's retorts Tuesday suggested he had been a reluctant participant in that cleanup effort.
During an impromptu press conference in the lobby of his Manhattan skyscraper, he praised his original response to the Charlottesville clashes and angrily blamed liberal groups in addition to white supremacist for the violence. Some of those protesting the rally to save a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee were "also very violent," he said.
"There are two sides to a story," he said. He added that some facts about the violence still aren't known.
His remarks were welcomed by former Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke, who tweeted: "Thank you President Trump for your honesty & courage to tell the truth."
Trump's handling of the weekend violence has raised new and troubling questions, even among some supporters, about why he sometimes struggles to forcefully and unequivocally condemn white supremacist groups. Members of his own Republican Party have pressured him to be more vigorous in criticizing bigoted groups, and four business leaders have resigned from a White House jobs panel in response to his comments.
Democrats were aghast at Trump's comments Tuesday. Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine said on Twitter that the Charlottesville violence "was fueled by one side: white supremacists spreading racism, intolerance & intimidation. Those are the facts." Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii said on Twitter that he no longer views Trump as his president.
"As a Jew, as an American, as a human, words cannot express my disgust and disappointment," Schatz said. "This is not my president."
Violence broke out Saturday in Charlottesville, a picturesque college town, after a loosely connected mix of white nationalists, neo-Nazis and other far-right extremists assembled to protest the city's decision to remove a towering statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee. Heather Heyer, 32, was killed when a man plowed his car into a crowd of counter-protesters.
Trump appeared to defend both the extremists' right to protest, noting they had a permit, and Confederate statues.
"So, this week it's Robert E. Lee," he said. "I noticed that Stonewall Jackson's coming down. I wonder, is it George Washington next week and is it Thomas Jefferson the week after? You really do have to ask yourself where does it stop?"
As Trump talked, his aides on the sidelines of the lobby stood in silence. Chief of staff John Kelly crossed his arms and stared down at his shoes, barely glancing at the president. Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders looked around the room trying to make eye contact with other senior aides. One young staffer stood with her mouth agape.
When asked to explain his Saturday comments about Charlottesville, Trump looked down at his notes and again read a section of his initial statement that denounced bigotry but did not single out white supremacists. He then tucked the paper back into his jacket pocket.
Trump, who has quickly deemed other deadly incidents in the U.S. and around the world acts of terrorism, waffled when asked whether the car death was a terrorist attack.
"There is a question. Is it murder? Is it terrorism?" Trump said. "And then you get into legal semantics. The driver of the car is a murderer and what he did was a horrible, horrible, inexcusable thing."
Trump said he had yet to call Heyer's mother, said that he would soon "reach out." He praised her for what he said was a nice statement about him on social media.
As Trump finally walked away from his lectern, he stopped to answer one more shouted question: Would he visit Charlottesville? The president's response was to note that he owned property there and to say it was one of the largest wineries in the United States.
Comments
Fred Whitehead Jr. 1 hour, 42 minutes ago
Are you proud Kansas?? Are you really proud that you voted for this Nazi sympathizer?? Are you proud that you turned the reins of sane government over to this despicable debauched, incompetent, fool?? Are you happy with the government you are now getting from this unelected, illegitimate idiot??
I know the "Bobs" must be......Chump called out "liberals" a favorite label of their rants in this form.
I am so sick of this damnable fool that I can hardly function. How in Heavens name could so many of you be fooled and flummoxed by this idiot??.
They just said on CNN..... (a real and reliable news source) "The REAL president Trump came forward today" Are you proud?? Do we really have a legitimate "Commander in Chief"??
Justin Hoffman 1 hour, 28 minutes ago
"....I can hardly function". Yah Fred, we have noticed.
Laura Wilson 1 hour, 35 minutes ago
Not reported here is that he also said there were good people on both sides.
No, wrong, there are NO good Nazis, Neo-Nazis, White Supremists and Fascists.
Dorothy Hoyt-Reed 12 minutes ago
And what's weird there are some who hate that his daughter is married to a Jew.
Justin Hoffman 1 hour, 27 minutes ago
Just speaking the truth Trump is.
Meanwhile, these thugs are now facing prosecution.
http://abcnews.go.com/US/wireStory/charges-sought-toppled-confederate-statue-49226601
Fred Whitehead Jr. 1 hour, 22 minutes ago
"Truth" and "Trump" are a million miles apart. Glad to see your support of these groups.
Daniel Kennamore 54 minutes ago
So, in your mind murder and knocking over a statue are moral equivalents?
Fred Whitehead Jr. 1 hour, 25 minutes ago
I have said it time and again.....Read the books....Read the books........"The Nightmare Years"......"The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich" (definition of "Third Reich".......Nazi Germany under Adolf Hitler)
Written by William Shirer who was there to witness the takeover of the country with the approval of the people by the Nazi government and Adolf Hitler.
"Those who do not remember the lessons of history are doomed to repeat them". "Those who DO NOT remember the lessons of history are DOOMED to REPEAT them"
Daniel Kennamore 59 minutes ago
I honestly can't decide which is worse, that we have a nazi apologist as president or that people support him for being one.
Steve Jacob 21 minutes ago
I kind of defended his comments on Saturday has him being dumb and not intended to sound racist, and his comments on Monday being better, even if a couple of days late. But he undid all of that and worse today. I saw the whole thing live, and was waiting for someone on his staff to usher him out before he dug a deeper hole, but he kept on going.
He is a very weak president with no power or friends right now, and we are facing a possible government shutdown and a debt ceiling limit this fall.
