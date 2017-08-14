Latest Douglas County court filings for Aug. 14, 2017

Marriages

Robert Justin Wilson, 31, Champaign, Ill., and Maria Carvajal Regidor, 26, Champaign, Ill.

Thomas Calvin Miller, 30, Lawrence, and Diane Carol Hughes, 27, Lawrence.

Brady Scott True, 23, Lawrence, and Kendra Lanae Jermark, Lawrence.

Dustin Murphy, 34, Overbrook, and Lindsey Detten, Lawrence.

Michael-Shayne Greg Baxter, 24, Eudora, and Britani Danielle Shrum, 22, Eudora.

Daniel Thomas, 37, Lawrence, and Kristina Sonora, 34, Lawrence.

Daryl Owen Noland Smith, 30, Lawrence, and Savannah Leigh Ann Drews, 26, Lawrence.

Shirley Elaine Braunlich, 53, Lawrence, and Margaret Ann Robinson, 55, Lawrence.

Brock Aaron Landwehr, 44, Topeka, and Aimee McLendon, 42, Lawrence.

Ronald Kenneth May, 46, Lawrence, and Kristen Michelle Burton, 46, Lawrence.

Wiliam Druert Rachaner, 63, Holt, Mo., and Stacy Diane Orr, 60, Shawnee.

Travis White, 30, Olathe, and Alexandra Ceplina, 26, Olathe.

Catherine C. Howard, 66, Lecompton, and Milton Meacham, 66, Kemmerer, Wyo.

Kevin Cooper, 54, Overbrook, and Paula Kraft, 51, Overbrook.

Breta Lorraine Phillips, 21, Lawrence, and Trent Alexander Horton, 23, Lawrence.

Elgin Othello Woody, 29, Englewood, Colo., and Kegan Leann Scrivner, 30, Englewood, Colo.

Divorces

Ruth Elaine Lucero, 68, Glendale, Ariz., and Fred Howard Lucero, 61, Eudora.

Zachary Sudbury, 33, Lawrence, and Andrea B. Sudbury, 37, Lawrence.

David Hunter, 36, Lawrence, and Cassie Jones, 38, Lawrence.

Bankruptcies

Michael Roy Reppond, Jr., 3209 Rainer, Lawrence.

Nicholas Alexander Scott and Tiffany Marie Scott, 818 Arkansas St., Lawrence.

Tina Marie Satomi, 1908 E. 19th St., E20, Lawrence.

John William Godbout, 241 Maple St., Lawrence.

Foreclosures

The Douglas County sheriff holds a public auction of foreclosed property at 10 a.m. every Thursday in the jury assembly room of the Douglas County Courthouse. Anyone can bid, including the previous owner.

No new foreclosures in Douglas County.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.